Denton County’s courthouse lawn to feature replica of famous Alamo Letter

Denton County will unveil a marker at the Courthouse-on-the-Square lawn on Saturday that will be engraved with the famous “Victory or Death” letter calling for reinforcements to defend the Alamo.

The public is welcome to join the county and The Alamo Letter Society at noon in dedicating the marker that commemorates a significant event on the road to Texas Independence.

“We gratefully accept this marker that conveys such an important historic event in our state,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The plaque serves as a reminder of how Texans won the battle for liberty and freedom in 1836 during and after the siege of the Alamo.”

Originally inspired by a seventh-grade student touring the Alamo, each marker is a replica of the 203-pound bronze plaque at the Alamo engraved with the 220 words of the famous “Victory or Death” letter.

Lieutenant Colonel William Barrett Travis originally wrote the letter, an appeal for reinforcements at the Alamo, on Feb. 24, 1836.

It contained a message about the defenders’ determination to “never surrender or retreat” in their fight for independence. The letter was carried by Captain Albert Martin to General Sam Houston.

The Alamo Letter Society, a nonprofit organization, intends to distribute and install 254 replicas of the bronze plaque to every county in the state.

According to Denton County, other counties including Nueces, Nacogdoches, Navarro and Freestone, have already received markers.

The dedication will take place at noon at the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square lawn, located at 110 W. Hickory Street in Denton, at noon.

To learn more about the organization, visit The Alamo Letter Society’s website.