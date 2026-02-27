Medical City expands with purchase of Bartonville clinic

Medical City Healthcare has acquired 13 CommunityMed urgent care centers across North Texas, including the Bartonville location in Lantana Town Center, expanding its regional footprint under the CareNow Urgent Care brand.

The acquisition, announced earlier this month, includes clinics in Arlington, Bartonville, Crossroads, Haslet, Heath, Mansfield, Melissa, Midlothian, Princeton, Prosper and Wichita Falls — marking a new market entry for Medical City Healthcare. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The Bartonville clinic, located in Lantana Town Center, first opened May 20, 2020, as CommunityMed Family Urgent Care. All staff members, nurses and physicians in good standing have transitioned to Medical City Healthcare as part of the acquisition.

“We look forward to providing patients greater access to our comprehensive system of care, which includes 22 hospitals across the region,” said Allen Harrison, president of Medical City Healthcare. “We are proud to give North Texans more reasons to choose Medical City Healthcare as the destination of choice for healthcare excellence.”

Urgent care clinics provide treatment for non-emergent medical conditions that require prompt attention, serving as a bridge between primary care physicians and hospital emergency rooms. With 22 hospitals in North Texas, Medical City Healthcare officials said patients will have access to broader specialty services and higher levels of care when needed.

Following the acquisition, CareNow will operate more than 95 sites across Texas, strengthening Medical City Healthcare’s position as the largest urgent care provider in the region. The move also expands parent company HCA Healthcare’s urgent care presence nationwide to more than 340 locations, serving more than 4.2 million patient visits annually.

Medical City Healthcare has invested more than $1.7 billion over the past five years in expanding access points, infrastructure and technology across North Texas.