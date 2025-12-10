Part of Hwy 114 considered one of most congested roadways in Texas by TxDOT

The Texas Department of Transportation’s planning map identified the state’s 100 most congested roadways and a stretch of Hwy 114 east of I-35W was ranked No. 98.

According to the map, the problem area on Hwy 114 ranges from I-35W, near Texas Motor Speedway, to Davis Blvd./FM 1938, near Westlake and Trophy Club.

TxDOT used the Texas Congestion Index to determine the amount of time it takes to drive a roadway during light traffic and peak traffic times.

The stretch of Hwy 114 scored a 1.43, which means if it takes a driver 30 minutes to drive the stretch of road during light traffic, the drive time would increase to about 43 minutes during peak traffic times.

TxDOT reported the annual cost of delay for commuters traveling the stretch of Hwy 114 is about $30,475,791. Also, 432,100 gallons of gas are wasted by commuters.

According to the Texas A&M/Travel Institute’s 2025 Urban Mobility Report, congestion cost is the value of travel time delay (estimated at $24.01 per hour of person travel and $80.16 per hour of truck time in 2024) and excess fuel consumption (estimated using the state average cost per gallon for gasoline and diesel).

Construction within the section between I-35W and Hwy 377 are partly to blame for the congestion.

Recently, the Town of Northlake helped out businesses affected by the construction and congestion by sending out gift cards to all households in the town to use at the affected businesses.

TxDOT announced on Nov. 24 that statewide delays in 2024 were down 12% since 2017, even though statewide travel increased by 12%.

“With more people driving on Texas roads, you might expect traffic-related problems to increase, but thanks to our projects throughout the state, delays are actually going down,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “It’s a testament to the incredible work our crews and engineers do every day and shows that the investments in transportation are working.”

In addition to Hwy 114, parts of I-35W and I-35E were highlighted as highly-congested, as well.

To see all 100 of Texas’ most-congested roadways, visit TxDOT’s planning map.

For more information on TxDOT’s efforts to decrease congestion through Texas Clear Lanes, an initiative launched by Governor Greg Abbott in 2015, visit the Texas Clear Lanes page.