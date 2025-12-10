City of Justin Update – December 2025

December is a meaningful time in Justin, one filled with gratitude, reflection and the excitement of the year ahead. As we gather with loved ones and celebrate the season, I am reminded once again of what makes our community so exceptional. It is the people of Justin, your generosity, resilience and hometown pride that truly set our city apart. This season of gratitude gives us the opportunity to pause and appreciate everything we share, including supportive neighbors, hardworking city staff and a community spirit that continues to shine brighter each year.

One of our most cherished traditions is just around the corner. I invite everyone to join us for Old Town Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 12 to 6 p.m. This annual celebration is a highlight of the season, bringing families together for holiday fun, festive activities and the joy of gathering in the heart of Old Town. As the day winds down, we will come together for the Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. This moment beautifully captures the warmth of our community. Immediately following, the Lighted Parade will roll out at 6:30 p.m., filling Old Town with sparkle, music and hometown cheer. It is an evening that truly embodies the spirit of Justin, and I hope to see you there.

As you enjoy the festivities, I also encourage you to shop locally and support our Justin businesses, not just during the holidays but throughout the year. Every purchase made in our community strengthens our local economy, supports local jobs and helps our small businesses continue to thrive. These business owners are our neighbors, our friends and an essential part of our city’s character and future. Your support makes a meaningful difference.

As we look toward the coming year, there is much to be excited about. Justin continues to grow, and with that growth comes opportunity. By working together and staying committed to the values that make Justin feel like home, we can continue building a bright future for our families, our businesses, and our city.

May your holiday season be filled with peace, joy and time spent with those who matter most. From my family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, Justin.