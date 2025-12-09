Lewisville ISD names new principal for elementary school in Flower Mound

Marlene Price will be promoted to principal at Bluebonnet Elementary School in Flower Mound, Lewisville ISD announced Tuesday.

According to the district, Price has served as the assistant principal at Bluebonnet Elementary since 2024 and served in the same capacity at Wellington Elementary School from 2019-2024.

“Bluebonnet Elementary holds a special place in my heart and I am truly honored to serve as its principal,” said Price. “Our school thrives because of the dedication, connection and shared purpose that define this community, and I look forward to continuing that work alongside our exceptional students, staff and families.”

Price began her career in public education in 1994 when she worked as a kindergarten teacher and first grade teacher in Conroe ISD. She then taught in College Station ISD and Coppell ISD before coming to Lewisville ISD in 2012.

When she first joined LISD, she started as a Spanish Immersion teacher, team leader and assistant principal at Wellington and Bluebonnet Elementary.

As an administrator, the district said Price has been recognized for her ability to elevate instructional practices, strengthen school culture and support student growth through data-informed decision-making.

According to LISD, she recently helped lead significant gains in STAAR Reading, Math and Science scores, initiated student and staff campus recognition programs and strengthened community engagement by creating meaningful opportunities for family involvement and sharing student success.

“We are thrilled for Ms. Price to step into the role of principal at Bluebonnet Elementary,” said LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp. “She is a proven, student-driven leader whose commitment to collaboration, culture and instructional excellence makes her the perfect fit for the Bluebonnet community.”

in 2018, Price was named Lewisville ISD’s Elementary Teacher of the Year and earned the district’s Assistant Principal of the Year award in 2025.

She earned her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Texas A&M University.