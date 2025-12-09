Flower Mound businesses work together to provide local firewood

Flurry’s Market and Provisions and local arborist 1-2-Tree are teaming up to sell local firewood to Flower Mound residents going into the holiday season.

Bree Neal of 1-2-Tree and Clayton Flurry of Flurry’s Market got to know each other when Neal and her family frequented Flurry’s Market.

As the two discussed each others’ businesses, Neal and Flurry decided they could work together to benefit both businesses and the community.

1-2-Tree is a local tree and bush removal service that serves Flower Mound, Bartonville, Double Oak, Highland Village, Lewisville and Coppell.

When Neal realized she might need help getting rid of large chunks of trees and selling the mulch created from cutting down the trees, she talked about possible solutions with Flurry.

He saw it as an opportunity to provide a service to Flower Mound that he didn’t see much of. He would buy some left over wood from the 1-2-Tree jobs and sell it as firewood.

“We came to Clayton [Flurry] with this problem of getting rid of the mulch we had from the jobs,” said Neal. “And he turned it into something that we could provide to the community.”

Flurry said it was a unique opportunity to provide wood from local trees to residents that are looking for firewood.

“All the data points for firewood near [Flower Mound] are on the outskirts of Lewisville, and those places are great,” he said. “But, we’ve got trees in Flower Mound being removed, so why don’t we split them instead of grinding them and sell them back to the community, where the trees came from.”

Flurry’s Market Operating Partner and General Manager George Cano Jr. has taken on the role of splitting the wood that the business receives from 1-2-Tree.

According to Cano, he will often split wood and haul the extra waste out starting at 6:30 a.m. After about six hours of wood splitting, Cano returns to the store to get it set up and prepped for normal business activities.

“So far, it has worked out really well,” he said. “But, ultimately, we’re not making all decisions based on profit. We’re helping out another business and finding a new way to serve the local community.”

Flurry and Cano said sourcing the wood locally also increases the quality of the product, which is important to their business model.

“Having direct contact with our supplier means we know what wood we’re getting and don’t have to settle for cheaper wood that is easier to transport,” said Cano. “We’re able to salvage and use quality oak wood that is going to burn hotter and longer and sell it at a good price.”

Neal and Cano both said they enjoy seeing Flurry build relationships with the businesses and residents of the community his business serves.

“It’s really cool to watch Clayton do his thing, create relationships and bring to fruition all of our business ideas,” said Cano. “We know there are good people out there and if we do what we can and stay true to serving people, the right people are going to come.”

They said it’s a unique thing that happens in Flower Mound, a tight-knit community of local business owners that support each other.

“Flower Mound has changed a lot, but [1-2-Tree’s] service area is still pretty small, so a lot of our business is repeat customers and most of the time when someone calls, we recognize them or they know someone we have worked with,” said Neal. “I think Clayton experiences that, as well, and he’s supporting his community.”