Hudspeth: Denton’s Commitment to Community and Compassion

As the crisp air of December rolls into the City of Denton, a feeling of generosity shows up. The holiday season is a special time, one for reflection, gratitude and, most importantly, giving back. As the Mayor of my hometown, I am continually inspired by the incredible compassion shown by our residents. This year, we are proud to highlight several key initiatives designed to strengthen the fabric of our community and ensure that every neighbor and every family feels supported and cared for.

Our commitment to a compassionate community begins with recognizing that pets are family. This is the guiding principle behind the Denton Animal Support Foundation’s Pets are Family event.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec. 13, when this vital regional outreach will take place at our North Texas Fairgrounds. The goal is simple yet profound: to remove the financial barriers that can tragically lead to pet surrenders at shelters. Last year, similar events provided essential services to approximately 750 animals and 500 families, demonstrating the overwhelming need and the incredible impact of this effort. Residents are welcome to attend without registration to receive free pet food, core vaccinations, rabies vaccines, and microchipping for their dogs and cats. It is a powerful way to keep families whole and pets healthy and safe where they belong, in homes. The Fairgrounds is located at 2217 N. Carroll Blvd, and the event will be all day.

Beyond caring for our four-legged friends, we understand that the stress of the holidays can be compounded by financial strain, especially regarding essential needs. That’s why I want to draw your attention to Powerful Connections, a straightforward and impactful way to directly support neighbors who may be struggling with utility payments. Whether you wish to gift a payment to a specific individual, a local business, or provide anonymous assistance to a family in need, Powerful Connections offers a direct link to make a meaningful difference in someone’s daily life. It is the perfect example of neighbors helping neighbors through a simple, yet profound, act of kindness. While account numbers are helpful, they’re not required. Visit lfpubweb.cityofdenton.com/Forms/powerfulconnections to give electronically or you can hand deliver your donation in person to the City’s customer service office.

Finally, a Denton holiday tradition that truly captures the spirit of giving is our annual Red Kettle Campaign in partnership with the Salvation Army. This is an effort that I passionately lead and is community-driven, raising essential funds for residents needing shelter, warm meals, critical support, and holiday gifts. I am honored to announce that on Saturday, Dec. 13, City staff and dedicated community volunteers will be at the Hobby Lobby on Loop 288 to ring the bell. We invite you to stop by, say hello and drop a donation into the kettle. For those who prefer the convenience of giving from home, an online donation option is also available at give.salvationarmytexas.org/fundraiser/6826961. Every single dollar contributes directly to helping our most vulnerable residents find warmth, hope and support during the cold winter months.

This December, I encourage every Denton resident to embrace the spirit of the season. Whether it’s ensuring a beloved pet stays with its family, easing a neighbor’s financial burden or contributing to the Salvation Army’s life-saving work, your generosity can create powerful connections and lasting change. Let us work together to make this a truly joyful and supportive holiday season for all who call Denton home. Happy holidays from my family to yours.