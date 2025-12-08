Northwest ISD principal named Texas high school principal of the year

Byron Nelson High School Principal Kara Lea Deardorff was named the 2026 Texas High School Principal of the Year by The Texas Association of Secondary School Principals, the district announced Monday.

“I’m truly humbled by this recognition,” Mrs. Deardorff said. “It reflects the incredible students, staff and families I have the privilege to serve every day. Byron Nelson is a special place and I’m grateful to represent our school and Northwest ISD in this way.”

The award will be added to a list of awards Deardorff has earned for her role in education.

Earlier this year, TASSP awarded Deardorff as the Region 11 Outstanding Principal of the Year.

The awards recognize her as one of the state’s most-accomplished and student-centered leaders.

According to NISD, TASSP Executive Director Dr. Billy Pringle said Deardorff was selected “for her commitment to professional growth, collaborative leadership in curriculum and instruction, her focus on meaningful and personalized learning and her many contributions to her campus and community.”

Deardorff will be formally recognized as Principal of the Year at the 2026 TASSP Summer Workshop in June.

Northwest ISD said Deardorff has served with the district for 17 years. She began her career as an English teacher at Northwest High School in 2008 before becoming an instructional coach and assistant principal.

After that, she joined Byron Nelson, where she served as associate principal before her current role as principal.

“Northwest ISD is fortunate to have leaders like Kara Lea,” said NISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust. “Her heart for students, her integrity and her dedication to excellence shine through in everything she does. This honor is well deserved.”

Deardorff now has the chance to be considered for principal awards on the national level.