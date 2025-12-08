Northlake Notes – December 2025

Last month I attended the community stakeholders meeting with the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and No. 2 boards. The boards provided updates on recent accomplishments and outlined their plans to strengthen service across the region. Continued partnership with our regional fire service is important to ensure that Northlake can respond effectively to emergencies. Working with the ESDs allows our community to align long-term planning and maintain a reliable level of service as growth continues throughout the area.

I also participated in the Denton County Mayors’ Council with County Judge Andy Eads. The discussion focused on the legislative challenges created in Austin during the past session and how these issues are affecting local governments. Collaboration among mayors in the county helps us better advocate for solutions and represent the interests of our residents.

Later in the week I attended the Northwest ISD Joint Community Luncheon, where Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust shared updates from across the district. The district’s Career and Technical Education program continues to expand opportunities for students in fields such as health sciences, engineering, information technology, skilled trades and business. These programs provide students with real-world training, industry certifications and pathways into high-demand careers. Northwest ISD remains a strong partner for Northlake families and employers.

On Thursday, Nov. 13, we held our regular Town Council meeting. The council is considering an update to our 27-year-old dangerous buildings ordinance that would give property owners another layer of rights for resolving issues by allowing the Board of Adjustment to help address dangerous building cases. The Council also approved a site plan change for an industrial development originally granted several years ago southeast of FM 1171 and I-35W.

I also met with State Representative Richard Hayes (House District 57) along with the mayors from most of the communities in his district. We discussed the legislative challenges that cities are facing following the recent session as well as the governor’s new directives related to reducing property taxes. Northlake was the second-largest town represented at the meeting, following Flower Mound.

I also had the opportunity to meet with Cub Scout Pack 192 to help them complete their requirements related to learning about local government and meeting an elected official. It was a fun experience, and I always appreciate the chance to speak with kids about how their town operates and how they can contribute to their community as they grow.

I always encourage our residents to learn more about our town’s government. Our next council meeting is Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. If you have questions or wish to reach out, feel free to email me at [email protected].