Argyle teen advances to national top 10 in Broadway singing competition

Seventeen-year-old Lillian Duncan Bicheno of Argyle has advanced to the national Top 10 in BroadwayWorld’s prestigious Next on Stage high school singing competition, placing her among the top young musical theater performers in the country.

Voting for the next round, which will determine the Top 5 finalists, runs through Wednesday. Bicheno advanced after clearing multiple competitive rounds that began earlier this year. The contest will ultimately select a Top 3, who will be flown to New York City to perform live at the Broadway-themed supper club 54 Below. The overall winner will receive a full scholarship to study musical theater at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York.

“This is her dream,” said her mother, Shannon Bicheno. “She’s passionate, dedicated, and represents our community and the next generation with so much heart.”

Lillian, a high school senior, attended Argyle High School through her sophomore year before transitioning to full-time dual enrollment at Tarrant County College. She is on track to graduate this May with both her high school diploma and an associate degree — a move that allowed her greater flexibility to focus on her performance career. She is currently appearing in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” at Casa Mañana in Fort Worth.

She has been performing since age 7, beginning with a touring performance troupe. Since 2020, she has appeared in 20 stage productions, primarily with Christian Youth Theater Dallas and Casa Mañana.

The winner of Next on Stage also receives professional vocal coaching, casting director sessions and additional industry opportunities. Last year, Lillian reached the Top 5 but fell just short of the finale. Her long-term goal is a career in musical theater and, ultimately, Broadway.

Cast your vote for Lillian here.