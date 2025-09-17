Serving is a family affair for Denton County’s new Salvation Army leadership

Majors Mark and Becky Gilliam recently got the call to serve as the next leaders of the Salvation Army’s Denton Corps Community Center and said they’re excited to join a tight-knit, growing community.

After serving together in the Salvation Army for 23 years, Mark and Becky said it is important to them to continue the good deeds that are going on at the Denton and Lewisville locations.

“We are definitely looking to continue the services and ministry that’s going on right now. Because we are new, we are just observing and putting our finger on the pulse of the community and finding what the needs are,” said Becky. “We’ve been made aware of some things in Denton that we might consider, but at the moment, I know there’s some needs for family housing, so that’s definitely something that we want to focus on.”

The two were recently appointed to the Denton area after previously serving in Oklahoma City. Even through their first few weeks of service, they’ve noticed how gracious the area is.

“We understand that this is a very generous area,” said Becky. “Not only in giving, you know, financially, but also in their time to volunteer. So, it’s just amazing to see all of that.”

Mark said he believes the area is set up for continued success.

“This community is already incredible in how they support what we do, so it’s pretty neat to know we’re coming into a giving community,” he said. “And the volunteerism… wow. Our feeding program is all volunteer-run and that’s our community reaching out and helping us.”

Both Majors said another thing they are excited for is the staffs they will be inheriting.

“We’ve interacted with the Denton staff a lot and they are just the most caring people, you know, in serving others,” said Becky. “It can get tiring, you know, and it can get frustrating at times, but our staff, they serve with a smile.”

Between the Denton and Lewisville locations, they truly believe the staff is committed to making a difference in the community.

“They’re very compassionate and, just observing how they interact with people, it’s been a blessing to us to see that,” said Becky. “And they work so well together, they’re a couple of great teams. They’re small but mighty.”

Besides working in the Salvation Army as a married couple, the Gilliams have two children that are also serving with the organization.

They’re both passionate and compassionate, as well,” said Becky. “And whatever they end up doing with their life, I want that to be authentic. I feel that they’re at that point, you know, because they’ve explored other things and realized that they want to serve and minister, as well.”

Between working with your kids and working with your wife, Mark said he has enjoyed it all.

It’s an incredible opportunity… how amazing it is to work with your wife every day and to join in the ministry together. It’s a great thing,” he said. “And while raising two kids that are grown and on their own now, we made it a priority that family time was family time.”

The most rewarding part of the change for Mark and Becky is the ability to lead an organization that will make a difference in the community.

“I mean, wherever there’s people, you know, that’s what I’m called to,” said Becky. “I’m called to help people and to be a witness for Jesus. So I’m glad to be in a position to help.”

“We just look forward to building relationships, and that’s with everybody,” said Mark. “If someone’s in need, I like to sit down and talk to them, ask them where they’re heading, where they’re going and see what can we do to help them move forward.”

Overall, Mark and Becky’s goal is to bring hope to those in need in Denton and Lewisville and the surrounding areas.

“I want them know that there’s hope and I think that that’s a key role in what we do,” said Mark. “It’s more than just giving them a meal or a bag of groceries or a place to stay at night. Those things are wonderful and needed, but deep down, people need hope. And we definitely want to go out into the community and communicate that there is hope.”

Denton County residents can help support events and fundraisers put on by the Salvation Army through volunteering or donating. Mark and Becky said local businesses also play a vital role in giving back to the community.

“Everything that the Salvation Army does is supported by the local communities, so businesses can reach out to us, and that shows that they’re looking out for their community, too,” said Becky. “We want to make our communities better and we can’t do it alone. We have to have our community support.”

North Texas Giving Day will happen on Thursday, which the organization will participate in.

To donate, visit North Texas Giving Day’s website.

To learn more about volunteering or to donate directly to the Salvation Army organizations of Denton or Lewisville, visit the Denton location’s website and the Lewisville location’s website.