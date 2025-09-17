Wednesday, September 17, 2025
I-35W ramp at I-35E interchange to be closed for construction

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
Image courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

The northbound I-35W off ramp to Bonnie Brae Street will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. on Friday, TxDOT announced Wednesday morning.

TxDOT also said the northbound I-35W frontage road from North Texas to Bonnie Brae Street will be closed during this time as part of an ongoing improvement project.

Detours will be marked with signs and officials said delays are to be expected. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and be mindful of workers when traveling through work zones.

The construction will be done as long as the weather allows it. Any delays may push the project back to a later date.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

