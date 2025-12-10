Men’s Health: The silent signs of low testosterone most men miss

Not all men with low testosterone experience dramatic symptoms. More often, the signs are subtle – quiet changes that develop over months or years. Many men normalize these shifts, assuming they’re just part of getting older.

But small changes can reveal a bigger story.

One of the earliest signs is a decline in daily energy. Some men describe afternoon crashes, difficulty getting going in the morning or feeling mentally slower during the day. Others notice changes in motivation – workouts feel harder, work tasks seem more draining or the drive to take on new projects fades.

Emotional shifts can be just as significant. Testosterone influences neurotransmitters that support mood and emotional resilience. Men may feel irritable, overwhelmed or unexpectedly flat. Often, partners notice these changes before the men themselves do.

Physical symptoms follow: increased belly fat, decreased muscle tone, reduced endurance or slower workout recovery. These shifts can occur even in men who exercise regularly and maintain healthy habits.

What surprises many is that low testosterone doesn’t always show up as sexual symptoms first. In fact, cognitive and mood changes often appear earlier.

The challenge is that these issues mimic everyday stress, depression or burnout. Without testing, many men treat the wrong problem while the real issue – hormonal decline – goes unaddressed.

A comprehensive evaluation offers clarity. It can determine whether symptoms stem from testosterone, thyroid imbalance, nutrient deficiencies, metabolic dysfunction or a combination of factors. When the underlying cause is identified and treated, men often experience clearer thinking, steadier emotions, stronger metabolism and renewed vitality.

If subtle changes have been adding up, it may be time to look deeper.

Kim Salinger is a triple board-certified nurse practitioner and founder of Ironwood Men’s Health in Argyle.

