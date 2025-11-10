Tanger Outlets announces new gathering area, adds luxury watchmaker, global jewelry brand

North Fort Worth outlet mall Tanger announced on Friday it will be adding watchmaker Invicta and jewelry brand Pandora, as well as work on Park Place, a new outdoor gathering area.

“Invicta and Pandora are sought after brands that complement Tanger Fort Worth’s growing roster of retailers,” said Holly Conner, the marketing director at Tanger Fort Worth.

Switzerland-based Invicta is known for its luxury timepieces and will open in December in a 1,517-square-foot space across from Helzberg Diamonds.

The shop will have a variety of men’s and women’s watches.

Tanger said the brand aims to offer shoppers a balance between bold designs and horological ingenuity. Invicta has collaborated with Disney, Marvel, DC and pro sports teams in the past.

Pandora is a global jewelry brand known for its lab-grown diamonds.

“Pandora designs, manufactures and markets high-quality, hand-finished jewelry at affordable prices,” said Tanger in a press release. “With more than 2,600 concept stores in more than 100 countries, Pandora continues to be a global leader in the jewelry industry.”

The new, 1,649-square-foot store will be located next to Coach and plans to be open in spring 2026.

“We’re focused on continuing to expand offerings that deliver exceptional quality and value, while also creating inviting spaces where guests can shop, unwind and enjoy time together,” said Conner.

Part of the outlet mall’s emphasis on inviting spaces will open later this fall with Park Place, a “refreshed outdoor gathering area.”

According to a press release from Tanger, the space will be located between Nike and Polo Ralph Lauren and will feature new shaded seating areas, turf, murals, upgraded lighting and paint treatments.