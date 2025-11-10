Flower Mound FD responds to house that caught fire twice overnight

Flower Mound firefighters extinguished a residential fire Sunday night and again early Monday morning at the corner of Brookeville Lane and Chancellor Drive.

The department said the fireplace was on when the fire started and the blaze spread to the chimney and eventually reached the attic and roof.

Once the fire was visible from the roof, around 9:30 p.m., a caller reported seeing the flames.

The occupants were already outside of the home when crews arrived.

After extinguishing the fire Sunday night, crews returned to the scene around 3 a.m. Monday morning when the fire reignited.

Officials were able to fully extinguish the fire the second time.

According to Flower Mound FD, wood-burning fireplaces should be professionally inspected and cleaned annually to prevent fires.