Denton County Judge Andy Eads announces campaign for reelection

Denton County Judge Andy Eads announced that he officially filed for reelection over the weekend.

“It is a privilege to serve the residents of Denton County and continue our work of keeping property taxes low, strengthening public safety, advancing mobility and transportation infrastructure and improving access to county services,” said Eads in the announcement. “I am especially proud of our strong partnerships with local nonprofits that meet critical needs and support individuals and families across our county.”

According to his website, Judge Eads wants to focus on maintaining a low tax rate, improved mobility and transportation, supporting law enforcement and attracting high-quality jobs.

The Flower Mound resident was originally elected to serve on the county’s commissioners court in 2007. He has served as judge since 2018 and said he hopes to keep Denton County on the right path for future success with a reelection.

Recently, Eads was awarded the Road Hand Award by the Texas Department of Transportation. It is the highest honor awarded to the public for someone’s work in improving transportation in their community.

He was also excited to bring to life the county’s podcast, Denton County Conversations, which aims to increase transparency between the county and its residents.

“We have made meaningful progress,” said Eads. “I look forward to continuing the work to ensure Denton County remains strong, safe and well-positioned for the future as the best place to live, work and play.”

The Denton County native grew up in the area he now serves.

According to his website, Eads graduated from Liberty Christian School, earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Howard Payne University and his master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Texas.

Eads started work in Denton County as the county’s Precinct 4 Commissioner.

“It’s been the greatest honor to serve the citizens of this county; first as County Commissioner of Precinct 4 and now as County Judge,” he said. “Public service is a calling that our family takes very seriously.”

Eads’ term will end on Dec. 31, 2026.

To learn more about Judge Eads, visit his website or read his monthly columns published in the Cross Timbers Gazette.