Uncle Mike’s Bistro in Argyle introduces new hours and menu items

Uncle Mike’s Bistro in Argyle hopes to bring in more business with extended hours, new menu items and weekly live music, which started in October.

The restaurant will now be open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Co-owner Valarie Gross said Uncle Mike’s could stay open until 9 p.m. some nights, as well.

On Fridays and Saturdays, Uncle Mike’s will host live music to provide an entertainment aspect for customers.

“On Thursdays, we’re playing around with a few ideas, but they haven’t quite come to fruition, yet,” said Gross.

With new hours comes new, exclusive items. The late-night menu includes burger sliders, flatbread pizzas, wings and more.

The entertainment and live music is also another way for Uncle Mike’s to improve the restaurant’s environment and provide a different experience to Argyle restaurant-goers.

“We’re hoping this brings in some more customers and gives more time for parents to have a date night,” said Gross. “And live music is going to provide a unique experience from other restaurants in Argyle.”

Gross and her husband, Mike, took over the business in July 2021 when it was Coffee Tree Cafe before rebranding it to Uncle Mike’s Bistro a year later.

The couple had been working for Walmart in management positions before going into business for themselves.

For more information on the restaurant, follow Uncle Mike’s Bistro on Facebook.