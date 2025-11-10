Northlake Notes – November 2025

It’s been a busy and exciting month here in Northlake. We celebrated two new business openings that have already begun bringing great energy and services to town. I had the privilege of joining ribbon cuttings for Pigtails & Crewcuts in Northlake Commons on FM 407, as well as Sacred Smiles Dentistry serving families in the Canyon Falls area. Please stop by and welcome these businesses to Northlake — they’re thrilled to be part of our community.

We are also seeing major progress on regional mobility. The main lanes of Hwy 114 are now open with no stoplights east of I-35W, creating a smoother and faster connection for residents and local businesses. Additionally, we recently secured new funding through Denton County for a micro-breakout project on FM 407 at I-35W. This will allow short sections of added lanes under I-35W to improve traffic flow and reduce backups while we continue working through the utility relocation delays affecting the larger FM 407 breakout widening project. These improvements will provide meaningful relief as we push toward long-term solutions.

Our public safety capabilities continue to strengthen as well. Emergency Services District No. 1 has acquired a new fire truck, featuring a 104-foot ladder, expanding our ability to protect homes and businesses — especially in our rapidly growing neighborhoods. This impressive new apparatus is currently stationed at Fire Station 511 in Harvest.

On the economic development front, we received exciting news for Pecan Square at the southwest corner of Gibbs Road and FM 407 – CVS and Little Caesars Pizza are officially on the way. More business announcements for the area are coming soon, and we look forward to sharing them as plans are finalized.

Finally, I want to highlight the incredible heart of Northlake. During the recent storms, a house fire in Pecan Square left one of our families in a difficult situation. Within hours, neighbors rallied, and a GoFundMe effort has already raised over $23,000. This is what makes Northlake special — when one family needs help, the whole community shows up. If you are able, please consider contributing:

https://gofund.me/81f11be4c

I always encourage our residents to learn more about how our local government works and the decisions shaping our town’s future. Our next Town Council meeting is Thursday, Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m. — I hope to see you there!

Thank you for continuing to make Northlake a welcoming, supportive and forward-moving community. I am honored to serve as your Mayor, and I look forward to more great progress ahead.