Events in southern Denton County to be held in remembrance of 9/11

From Denton to Flower Mound to Lewisville, Denton County will host multiple events to remember the terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.

Argyle

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and 2 partnered with Carter BloodCare to host a community blood drive on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Denton County ESD No. 1 in Argyle.

As a thanks, donors will receive a free Dallas Cowboys “Let’s Get Rowdy About Donating Blood” t-shirt after donating. It is “an exclusive appreciation gift for Carter BloodCare donors,” according to Carter BloodCare.

To sign up to donate, visit the event’s website.

The blood drive is one of two that Carter BloodCare is putting on in Denton County this week. The other will take place on Saturday in Flower Mound.

Flower Mound

Flower Mound’s police and fire departments will team up with Lewisville ISD and the district’s Junior ROTC program to host a ceremony to commemorate the events of 9/11 on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at the north end of the Flower Mound High football stadium.

After the ceremony, attendees are invited to participate in a 2,200-step stair climb at the stadium, which represents the number of stairs first responders climbed to help trapped victims in the Twin Towers.

There will also be a 3.43-mile run/walk around the stadium’s track, which honors the 343 firefighters that lost their lives during the attack and rescue efforts.

Last year’s event was held at Flower Mound Town Hall.

Lewisville

The Lewisville Fire and Police Departments will host a ceremony Thursday morning at 8:45 a.m. at the new Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center.

During the event, LFD will re-dedicate the city’s Firefighter Memorial, which includes a piece of a steel box beam from the South Tower of the World Trade Center, on the grounds of the public safety center.

The memorial was originally installed in front of Central Fire Station, but was temporarily removed during construction of the new building.

On Sunday, local leaders from Lewisville, Highland Village, Denton and Denton County, among other local municipalities, carried flags during a “Red, White and Blue Freedom Walk.”

The event, which was also held last year, brought local leaders and residents of the community from two parts of the county and united them at Doubletree Ranch Park in Highland Village.

Participants carried United States flags, Texas flags and flags of different military branches.

A bigger-picture event than just 9/11, the “Moving Tribute” also honors the 5,461 service-member lives lost in the wars following the terrorist attacks.

Denton

First responders from the City of Denton will host a wreath-laying ceremony on Thursday morning at 8:59 a.m. at the Central Fire Station’s 9/11 Memorial Bell Tower.

The tower signifies the loss of the 343 New York firefighters that died during rescue efforts after the attacks.

A specific start time of 8:59 a.m. symbolizes the time when the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.