Baja Cantina now open in Old Town Lewisville

A new Mexican-style restaurant, Baja Cantina, is officially open at 253 West Church Street in Old Town Lewisville.

The DFW-based chain restaurant, which also has locations in Watauga, North Richland Hills, Grapevine and Roanoke, has expanded north into Lewisville.

Baja Cantina’s menu features a variety of tacos, traditional soups, chicken salad and classic Tex-Mex plates and appetizers.

According to its website, Baja Cantina is a laid-back Mexican restaurant fueled by its famous margaritas and tacos.

“Baja is not just a style of food, it’s a way of life that is good for the soul,” said the restaurant. “Our vibe is all about not taking yourself too seriously, living spontaneously and enjoying the finer things in life like margaritas, tacos and queso.”

The restaurant has a bar and a patio for outdoor dining.

Baja Cantina replaces Palapas Seafood Bar, which closed in February.

Before that, Baja Rita occupied the space.

It will be Baja Cantina’s second stint at this space. The first time was back in 2021.