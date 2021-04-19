Baja Cantina opens in Old Town Lewisville

A Mexican restaurant opened its fourth location Monday in Old Town Lewisville.

Located in the old Twisted Root location, 253 West Church St., Baja Cantina is now serving its famous margaritas and tacos, along with a variety of other Tex-Mex fare. The small chain of casual sit-down eateries has locations in Roanoke, North Richland Hills and Watauga.

“To us, ‘Baja’ is not just a style of food, it’s a way of life that is good for the soul — built around good times and enjoying the company you’re with,” the chain’s website says. “Our vibe is all about not taking yourself too seriously, living spontaneously, and enjoying the finer things in life like Ritas, Tacos and Queso.”

All locations are open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with dine-in, to-go and curbside pickup services available.