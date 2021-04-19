Dixon, GLAR endorse France for Flower Mound mayor

Current Flower Mound Mayor Steve Dixon and the Greater Lewisville Association of Realtors announced over the weekend that they are endorsing Derek France in the race for mayor of Flower Mound.

“I would like to thank Mayor Steve Dixon for such a meaningful and insightful endorsement,” France said in a statement. “My team and I have been working hard since filing our paperwork on February 9th and knowing that I’ve earned his vote really helped to solidify my purpose and goal to earn the trust and confidence of our residents. Mayor Dixon’s words of wisdom coupled with the leadership and guidance he’s provided for years to our special town are unparalleled and will make for tough shoes to fill, by myself, or any town mayor to follow in his footsteps.”

Dixon chose to not seek reelection this spring, and five people filed to run for the seat: Stephanie Bell, Derek France, Itamar Gelbman, Cheryl Moore and Jehangir Raja. The Cross Timbers Gazette hosted a mayoral candidate forum with all five candidates on April 8.

GLAR also made several other endorsements in local races:

Lewisville ISD Place 1: Paige Dixon

Paige Dixon Lewisville ISD Place 2: Sheila Clark

Sheila Clark Lewisville mayor: TJ Gilmore

TJ Gilmore Lewisville City Council Place 3: Ronni Cade

Ronni Cade Highland Village City Council Place 3: Mike Lombardo

Mike Lombardo Highland Village City Council Place 5: Tom Heslep

Tom Heslep Highland Village City Council Place 7: Dan Jaworski

Dan Jaworski Corinth mayor: Lindsey Rayl

Early voting began Monday, and Election Day is May 1. Click here for more election information.