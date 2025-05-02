Friday, May 2, 2025
Mellow Mushroom in Denton closing its doors

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
The Mellow Mushroom in Flower Mound closed in 2017.

The Mellow Mushroom in Denton is closing its doors indefinitely on Sunday, according to a post it shared to its Instagram account.

The Denton store, located at 217 East Hickory Street, opened in 2011, operating for 13 years.

Now, the nearest locations to southern Denton County will be in McKinney, Arlington or Fort Worth.

There was also a Mellow Mushroom location in Flower Mound, but it closed in 2017.

The restaurant’s last day is Sunday, so customers can still get their last tastes of pizza, burgers, calzones and more.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬.

