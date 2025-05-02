Mellow Mushroom in Denton closing its doors

The Mellow Mushroom in Denton is closing its doors indefinitely on Sunday, according to a post it shared to its Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mellow Mushroom Denton 🍄 (@mellowmushroomdenton)

The Denton store, located at 217 East Hickory Street, opened in 2011, operating for 13 years.

Now, the nearest locations to southern Denton County will be in McKinney, Arlington or Fort Worth.

There was also a Mellow Mushroom location in Flower Mound, but it closed in 2017.

The restaurant’s last day is Sunday, so customers can still get their last tastes of pizza, burgers, calzones and more.