Foodie Friday: Celebrate mom with a special meal this Mother’s Day

Who doesn’t love treating Mom to a special meal on Mother’s Day? After all, there’s nothing better than enjoying a delicious meal together — and not having to worry about cleaning the kitchen afterward! If you’re looking for a great spot in southern Denton County to celebrate this Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 11, here are a few recommendations:

Shoal Creek Tavern in The Shops at Highland Village is offering its annual brunch buffet special on Mother’s Day with an omelet and taco station, prime rib with rosemary and beef au jus, goat cheese and beet salad with candied pecans and more. The price is $49.99 for adults and $18.99 for kids ages 4-12. There will be four seatings: 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. For reservations, call 972-317-2250.

Celebrate Mother’s Day in style with a special brunch buffet at Whiskey & Smoke on the River Walk, where classic favorites come with a bold southern twist. Enjoy a variety of selections like fresh fruit, yogurt, granola, cereal, blueberry scones, avocado toast, and Texas toast. Hot dishes include fried chicken tenders with waffles, biscuits and country gravy, spiral sliced glazed ham, sausage, and bacon. For something heartier, don’t miss the “Smoking Hots” featuring smoked chicken chilaquiles verdes, brisket potato hash, and smoked pork and egg breakfast enchiladas. The made-to-order omelet station offers eggs-your-way and custom omelets to suit every taste. The buffet is priced at $45 for adults and $25 for children, with kids 5 and under free. Call 214-513-9941.

Verf’s Grill and Tavern in Flower Mound is hosting its annual Mother’s Day Buffet. It is $48.99 for adults and $16.99 for kids ages 3-14. Peach bellinis will be available for $8 and bottomless mimosas for $15. The seating times are 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. For reservations, call 972-317-3390.

The Backroom Tea Lounge in Lewisville is offering a Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea Experience on Saturday, May 10 at 11:30 a.m. Tea for two is $50 and is by reservation only, which can be found here: thebackroomtealounge.square.site . More information can be found on its Facebook page .

Flurry’s Market and Provisions in Flower Mound is inviting the community to enjoy a Mother’s Day bunch served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with sweet and savory options including brisket chilaquiles verde, prime rib hash, biscuits and gravy and classic ribeye steak and eggs, along with others. They also offer beignets, steak frites and chicken and sausage gumbo among other plates for lunch. Reservations can be made at flurrysmarket.com.

Lambeau’s America Kitchen and Taps in The Shops at Highland Village is hosting its annual Mother’s Day Brunch, serving prime rib, chorizo and hatch chile eggs benedict, baked garlic salmon with fresh dill, cocktail shrimp and Italian sausage and chicken lasagna. For adults, it’s $42.99 and $15.99 for kids ages 4-12. The seating times will be 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 972-317-9993.

Here are some other brunch spots in the area:

Los Caminos Modern Cocina, 880 International Pkwy, Flower Mound. Open Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for brunch or dinner. 214-556-8325.

Tycoon, 811 International Pkwy, Flower Mound. Brunch served Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 972-537-5720.

Seven Mile Café, 2300 Highland Village Rd. #1100, Highland Village. Open 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 972-317-8600.

First Watch, 2201 Justin Rd. #301, Flower Mound. Open 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 972-355-2185.

Mi Dia From Scratch, 2601 W. Windsor Dr, Flower Mound. Opens at 11 a.m. 972-874-4747.

Prime Farm to Table, 5810 Long Prairie Rd. #200, Flower Mound. Closed on Sunday, but open for brunch Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 972-539-1902.

If your favorite restaurant isn’t on our list, check out their Facebook page or website to see if they’re offering any Mother’s Day specials!