Flower Mound Mayor’s Message – May 2025

Happy May, Flower Mound! By May every year, our event season is in full swing. There are so many upcoming festivals and activities for the whole family to enjoy, so I wanted to highlight a few!

Throughout the month of May, we’ll be rocking out at Heritage Park (600 Spinks Road) during our weekly Concerts in the Park series! The free concerts start at 7 p.m. on the first four Friday evenings in May and feature a variety of family-friendly, live music. Please note, glass and alcohol are prohibited on park property. Food trucks and vendors will be on site selling food for an additional price. Overflow parking for each event is at the Community Activity Center (1200 Gerault Road). Check out flowermound.gov/concerts to see the bands performing each night and find more information!

On Saturday May 3, from 7 to 10:45 a.m., join the Flower Mound Police Department for their annual Bike with the Blue event! The morning includes a 5K run, civilian bike race, kids ride with the police and a police bike race all in beautiful Lakeside DFW. To learn more and register, visit flowermound.gov/bikewiththeblue.

The following weekend, our popular Arts Festival at Heritage Park is back! On Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park (600 Spinks Road), experience the arts together with live performances, art vendors, hands-on activities, a community art project and more. This event is free and open for all ages!

Each year, on Memorial Day, we gather to remember and honor our fallen soldiers during a ceremony at the Flower Mound Senior Center (2701 W. Windsor Road). We invite you to join us on Monday, May 26, at 9 a.m. for this special event, which will feature an inspiring keynote speech from Doug Petersen, an Army pilot and Vietnam veteran, award-winning author and Congressional Gold Medal recipient. Don’t miss this opportunity to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. To submit a tribute to a fallen hero, please email [email protected] by May 12.

We round out our May events with a celebration of the start of summer at the Flower Mound Public Library on Thursday, May 29, from 5-7 p.m. We’ll be rocking it ’80s style to commemorate the Library’s 40th Anniversary! Join us at the Library (3030 Broadmoor Lane) for fun for all ages, including a glowing dance party, retro crafts, ’80s karaoke and more! This event is open to all ages.

The dedication of the Gibson-Grant Log House as an Official Texas Historical Marker has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 7 at 10 a.m. This change was made so that the ceremony does not conflict with the funeral of Fred Mitchell, Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell’s husband, which is scheduled for this Saturday, May 3. Hosted by the Flower Mound Historical Commission and the Parks Board, join us at 3615 Grant Court for a brief history of the log house, followed by fun activities and light refreshments. Overflow parking for this event will be available at Liberty Elementary School (4600 Quail Run Road). We’re looking forward to celebrating this historic event with you on June 7!

Our events continue throughout June, with a Chalk the Walk Art Contest, our annual Community Activity Center Birthday Bash and the Seniors in Motion Elite Chef Competition. Of course, our biggest event of the season is on Friday, July 4 at Bakersfield Park (1201 Duncan Lane). That’s where we’ll be celebrating Independence Fest with headliner Chris Janson, delicious food trucks, vendors, kids’ activities, a car show and an amazing fireworks show. You can learn more about all of our May and June events, Independence Fest, and more at flowermound.gov/events. I can’t wait to see you out and about this spring and summer at all of our wonderful events!