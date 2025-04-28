Congressman Gill to showcase student art from local high schools

Three area students will have their artwork displayed in the offices of Congressman Brandon Gill for the upcoming year.

Gill hosted this year’s Congressional Art Competition, which invites public, private and home-schooled high school students that live in Texas’ 26th Congressional District to submit original work based on the year’s theme.

“I am excited to highlight the artwork and the spirit of creativity thriving in Texas’ 26th District,” said Representative Gill. “The next generation of leaders, thinkers and artists is already making a mark in our community. It is a privilege to display their work, inspired by the faith of our fathers, in the U.S. Capitol, and in my D.C. and District Offices.”

This year, the theme was “Faith of Our Fathers.”

A professional artist, John Kokalis, was chosen to be the judge of the competition and selected one work as the Grand Prize winner and another as the First Place winner.

Macie McKie, a senior at Flower Mound High School, won the Grand Prize.

Her oil painting “Wisdom and Prayers” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming year.

Selina Feng, a junior at Flower Mound High School, won the First Place prize.

Her oil and acrylic painting “Generational Freedom” will be displayed in Representative Gill’s office on Capitol Hill for the upcoming year.

Another award was given, which was selected by popular vote.

Zoey Bouquio, a junior at Argyle High School, won the Texas Choice Winner.

Her artwork “Search Within, Finding Self” will be displayed in Representative Gill’s office in Flower Mound for the upcoming year.