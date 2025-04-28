Suspect shot by Justin Police after evading traffic stop

A fatal shooting occurred Sunday evening involving a Justin Police officer in the 100 block of Daisey Lane after a driver fled the scene of a traffic stop.

The patrolling officer attempted to pull over a vehicle after observing a traffic violation, but the driver did not stop, attempting to escape the area.

The suspect then pulled into a driveway of a residence located in the 100 block of Daisey Lane where they exited the vehicle and ran into the backyard with a firearm, according to police.

An officer confronted the suspect when they exited the backyard and repeatedly commanded them to put down the firearm.

According to police, the suspect refused and instead raised the firearm. The officer then shot at the suspect and immediately began to perform life-saving measures on the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Medical City Denton where they were pronounced dead.

Justin PD released a statement that said the suspect acted alone, so there was no threat to the public. The officer involved was put on paid administrative leave while the Texas Rangers conduct an investigation into the incident.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.