Saturday, November 2, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Local Experts

Senior Talk DFW — November 2024

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
1
Edwena Potter

In October, I talked about PLAN: Purposefully Look Ahead Now. November has holidays, remembrances and get togethers. It’s the perfect opportunity and season to PLAN.

Spend some time thinking what “Living Well” looks like for you as time goes by. This can be your health, connecting with loved ones, downsizing, or financial goals. Living is active; it’s what you want to do, when and with whom. For me it’s maintaining my mobility through exercise and stretching to allow me to continue to travel to faraway places and to see family!

While most of society doesn’t like to think about our mortality, those who acknowledge and face it openly are empowered to make decisions that bring peace and clarity for themselves and their families. What are things you intend to discuss with family this holiday season? What documents do you need to put into place? Think Power of Attorney, Living Will, Funeral PrePlanning. Which professionals do you need to consult with? Think Elder Law attorney.

When people talk about you in the future, what do you want them to remember about you? This is your legacy. Are you remembered for always being there for your children? Your famous pumpkin rolls? Or it can be a financial legacy. Do you want to help your children or grandchildren with their goals or to make their lives easier? Check out resources such as Storyworth which ask your loved ones questions about their lives and then puts them into a book. We’re doing this with my 92-year-old dad now.

This month at Senior Talk DFW in Flower Mound we’ll be diving deeper into “Living, Dying, and Leaving a Legacy.” RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561. We meet Nov 14th (the 2nd Thursday in Nov. & Dec.) at NCTC, 1200 Parker Sq. Rm 207, Flower Mound.

Our new location in Argyle will talk about the 4-1-1 and GO Binders. They gather all your information in one place. These communicate with neighbors, family and first responders for you when you cannot. Join us Nov 19th (3rd Tuesday) at The Seeden Club, 306 US Hwy 377 N, Argyle. RSVP to SeniorTalkDFW-Argyle or call/text 469-616-0561.

Feel free to join both to get twice the info!

Remember, you go love on your loved ones and let us handle the details.

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Keller Williams Realty, 469-616-0561

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
High School Football Scoreboard
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.