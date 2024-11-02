Senior Talk DFW — November 2024

In October, I talked about PLAN: Purposefully Look Ahead Now. November has holidays, remembrances and get togethers. It’s the perfect opportunity and season to PLAN.

Spend some time thinking what “Living Well” looks like for you as time goes by. This can be your health, connecting with loved ones, downsizing, or financial goals. Living is active; it’s what you want to do, when and with whom. For me it’s maintaining my mobility through exercise and stretching to allow me to continue to travel to faraway places and to see family!

While most of society doesn’t like to think about our mortality, those who acknowledge and face it openly are empowered to make decisions that bring peace and clarity for themselves and their families. What are things you intend to discuss with family this holiday season? What documents do you need to put into place? Think Power of Attorney, Living Will, Funeral PrePlanning. Which professionals do you need to consult with? Think Elder Law attorney.

When people talk about you in the future, what do you want them to remember about you? This is your legacy. Are you remembered for always being there for your children? Your famous pumpkin rolls? Or it can be a financial legacy. Do you want to help your children or grandchildren with their goals or to make their lives easier? Check out resources such as Storyworth which ask your loved ones questions about their lives and then puts them into a book. We’re doing this with my 92-year-old dad now.

This month at Senior Talk DFW in Flower Mound we'll be diving deeper into "Living, Dying, and Leaving a Legacy."

Our new location in Argyle will talk about the 4-1-1 and GO Binders. They gather all your information in one place. These communicate with neighbors, family and first responders for you when you cannot.

Feel free to join both to get twice the info!

Remember, you go love on your loved ones and let us handle the details.

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Keller Williams Realty, 469-616-0561

