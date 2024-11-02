Early voting sees strong turnout in Denton County ahead of Nov. 5 election

The early voting period is over, and an estimated 57.27 percent of the registered voters in Denton County cast their ballots early for the Nov. 5th election, according to the Texas Secretary of State.

The 378,857 early votes, including in-person and mail voters, represented the second highest percentage of turnout among the top 10 largest counties in the state.

Of the early voting locations in Denton County, those with the highest voter turnout included the Carrollton Public Library with 22,174 in-person votes, The Colony Annex Building with 13,786 in-person votes, Frisco Fire Station No. 6 with 13,411 in-person votes, Frisco Fire Station No. 4 with 12,530 in-person votes, and South Branch Library in Denton with 12,402 in-person votes, according to the Denton County Elections Office.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, voters must go to their precinct voting locations to cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Precinct voting locations can be found at www.votedenton.gov/election-day-information/current-and-upcoming-election-information/.