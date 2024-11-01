High School Football Scoreboard

Marcus 66, Little Elm 14

The Marauders handled business on Friday night, pummeling Little Elm 66-14.

Colton Nussmeier hit Cooper Campbell on a 43-yard touchdown pass to get things going for Marcus, and Mason Jones scored on a 1-yard run to give the Marauders a 14-0 lead.

Bradley Ume-Ezeoke then returned a fumble 35 yards for a score, and following a Little Elm touchdown, Marcus led 21-7 after one.

In the second quarter, Nussmeier hit Charlie Bergeson on an 11-yard touchdown pass and Peyton Belton broke a 35-yard run to make it 35-7 Marcus.

Nussmeier then scored on a 4-yard keeper, and Owen Gall kicked a 30-yard field goal to give the Marauders a 45-7 halftime lead.

Marcus picked up right where it left off in the first quarter when Jake Torgeson hit Blake Butler on an 18-yard touchdown pass, and Jones broke a 29-yard run to make it 59-7 Marauders.

Raymond Palkovic then scored on a 10-yard run to give Marcus a 66-7 lead.

Marcus (6-3, 3-3) will play at 7 p.m. at Coppell on Nov. 7 in its season finale.

Lewisville 27, Guyer 17

Lewisville emerged the winner of two playoff-caliber football teams on Friday night, defeating Guyer by a score of 27-17.

Ford Stinson gave the Wildcats a lead with 5:01 remaining in the first quarter with a 26-yard field goal.

The Fighting Farmers answered with a big defensive play when Xavier Fleming returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-3 Lewisville.

Derrick Martin then recovered a fumble in the end zone to extend Lewisville’s lead, and Tre Williams hit Martin on an 18-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-3 Farmers.

Guyer answered when Kevin Sperry connected with Mason White on a 68-yard touchdown pass, and the score was 21-10 Lewisville at the break.

In the third quarter, Declan Hamm kicked a 34-yard field goal for Lewisville, and the Farmers led 24-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

With 8:24 to play in the fourth, DJ Black scored on a 5-yard run to bring the game to within 7 points for the Wildcats, but Hamm kicked a 26-yard field goal to give Lewisville a 10-point lead with 2:46 remaining in the game.

Lewisville (6-3, 4-1) will play at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Little Elm in its season finale.

Guyer (6-3, 4-2) will host Braswell at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 in its season finale.

Argyle 62, Grapevine 7

The Eagles cruised on Friday night, defeating Grapevine by a score of 62-7.

Watson Bell gave Argyle the lead on an 8-yard run, and followed that up with a 24-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 Eagles.

Maguire Gasperson then hit Will Krzysiak on a 37-yard touchdown pass to give Argyle a 21-0 lead at the end of one.

In the second quarter, Gasperson connected with Brooks Bryan on a 46-yard touchdown pass and Krzysiak on touchdown passes of 6 and 44 yards respectively to make it 42-0 Argyle at the half.

Grapevine got on the board early in the third quarter, but Argyle answered when Obadiah Goble broke a 50-yard touchdown run and the score was 49-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Goble tacked on two more touchdown runs of 2 yards and 35 yards in the fourth quarter for the Eagles.

Gasperson passed for 240 yards and 4 touchdowns, Goble rushed for 169 yards and 3 touchdowns and Krzysiak finished the night with 147 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns.

Argyle (8-1, 7-0) will host The Colony at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 in its season finale.

Liberty Christian 56, Bishop Lynch 20

Jason Witten’s Liberty Christian Warriors had little trouble with Bishop Lynch on Friday night, defeating the Friars 56-20.

Quinn Murphy scored on a 2-yard keeper to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter, but Lynch came right back and tied it at 7 a piece just 2 minutes later.

Murphy then connected with Jaylon Hawkins on a 53-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7, and then tossed a 10-yard pass to Hawkins to make it 21-7 Warriors with five minutes left to play in the first quarter.

Murphy and Hawkins hooked up on another 10-yard touchdown pass early in the second to make it 28-7 Liberty Christian, and Chase Garnett scored on a 4-yard run to give the Warriors a 35-7 lead.

Murphy and Hawkins hooked up a fourth time with under a minute to go in the half on an 11-yard touchdown pass, and LCS led 42-7 at the break.

In the third quarter, Lynch scored a again, but Liberty’s special teams came up big when Cooper Witten returned a kickoff 75 yards to make it 49-14.

Quinton Brown scored on a 14-yard run to make it 56-14 with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Liberty Christian (8-1, 5-0) will host Legacy Christian Academy at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 in its season finale.

Euless Trinity 49, Northwest 13

Northwest got off to a good start on Friday night against the Trojans, but lost to Trinity by a score of 49-13.

The Texans scored first when Ryder Norton hit Mason Fritz on a 29-yard touchdown pas to give Northwest a 7-0 lead.

Trinity scored 28 unanswered points between the first and second quarters, and following a 37-yard field goal from Ryan Schellenberg, the Trojans led 28-10 at halftime.

With 7:58 remaining in the third quarter, Schellenberg booted a 23-yard field goal to make it 28-13 Trinity, but the Trojans scored with just over a minute to play in the quarter and had a 35-13 lead heading into the fourth.

Trinity scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Northwest (6-3, 4-3) will play Keller Timber Creek at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 in its season finale.

Coppell 42, Flower Mound 14

The Jaguars struggled against Coppell on Friday night.

The Cowboys jumped out to a two touchdown lead in the first quarter.

With just over a minute to play in the half, Marcus Simpson scored on a 1-yard run for Flower Mound to cut the deficit to 7 points, but Coppell scored another touchdown with 7 seconds remaining in the second quarter and led the game 21-7 at halftime.

Less than a minute into the third quarter, Noah Erdman scored a 7-yard run to bring the game back to within 7 points, but Coppell scored again and it was 28-14 with 6:42 remaining in the third quarter.

The Cowboys scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Flower Mound (5-4, 2-4) will wrap up the regular season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Hebron.