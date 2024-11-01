Lewisville Police Department disciplines 13 officers after internal probe

The Lewisville Police Department has disciplined 13 officers following an internal investigation into the Street Crimes Unit’s efforts to address alleged prostitution at local massage establishments.

The probe began in June after the Denton County District Attorney’s Office raised concerns about 23 cases filed by the unit, which were subsequently dropped.

According to Police Chief Brook Rollins, an Internal Affairs investigation, along with a separate criminal investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers, uncovered potential misconduct, leading to three terminations, one demotion, and seven suspensions.

While inappropriate contact occurred between some officers and alleged prostitutes, no evidence indicated sexual acts were committed; other violations involved supervisory issues, Rollins said.

Chief Rollins emphasized a commitment to accountability, transparency, and an impending overhaul of the Street Crimes Unit, while also pledging continued covert operations against local vice and narcotics activity.

“Terminating, demoting, and suspending officers is a challenging aspect of the job. It is not something I enjoy doing. But, as the Chief of Police, I must hold all of us accountable. These outcomes weigh heavily, and the aftermath is tough for all of us in the Department,” said Rollins.