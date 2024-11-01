Friday, November 1, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Lewisville Police Department disciplines 13 officers after internal probe

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Photo courtesy of the Lewisville Police Department.

The Lewisville Police Department has disciplined 13 officers following an internal investigation into the Street Crimes Unit’s efforts to address alleged prostitution at local massage establishments.

The probe began in June after the Denton County District Attorney’s Office raised concerns about 23 cases filed by the unit, which were subsequently dropped.

According to Police Chief Brook Rollins, an Internal Affairs investigation, along with a separate criminal investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers, uncovered potential misconduct, leading to three terminations, one demotion, and seven suspensions.

While inappropriate contact occurred between some officers and alleged prostitutes, no evidence indicated sexual acts were committed; other violations involved supervisory issues, Rollins said.

Chief Rollins emphasized a commitment to accountability, transparency, and an impending overhaul of the Street Crimes Unit, while also pledging continued covert operations against local vice and narcotics activity.

“Terminating, demoting, and suspending officers is a challenging aspect of the job. It is not something I enjoy doing. But, as the Chief of Police, I must hold all of us accountable. These outcomes weigh heavily, and the aftermath is tough for all of us in the Department,” said Rollins.

Previous article
Village Vision Center relocates to a state-of-the-art facility in Highland Village
Next article
High School Football Scoreboard
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.