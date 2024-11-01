Friday, November 1, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business Directory
Southern Denton County Business Directory

Village Vision Center relocates to a state-of-the-art facility in Highland Village

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Village Vision Center

Village Vision Center, a trusted leader in comprehensive eye care services, is thrilled to announce its move to a new, state-of-the-art location at 113 Barnett Rd, near Sandi Hammons Salon and Whataburger. This new facility allows the practice to enhance patient care and comfort, following years of dedicated service at its previous Highland Village Road location, near Chick-fil-A and Starbucks.

“We remain committed to providing exceptional eye care, and this move represents our ongoing mission to offer our patients the best in both care and comfort,” said Dr. Anisha Jacob, owner of Village Vision Center. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from the Highland Village community.”

Village Vision Center

The new facility boasts a luxurious optical boutique, featuring an extensive collection of designer frames from world-renowned brands such as Gucci, Tom Ford, Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Oliver Peoples. Village Vision Center also offers a unique selection of independent eyewear lines like Ovvo, Moscot, and custom-made Lindberg eyewear. Patients can choose from handcrafted frames sourced from Italy, Denmark, New York, Spain, and the USA, ensuring every individual finds their perfect style and fit.

Long-time patient Debbie Lucero shared her excitement about the new location: “Village Vision Center is on another level. The combination of cutting-edge technology and personalized care is simply unmatched.”

In addition to its optical services, Village Vision Center continues to lead in specialized eye care, offering Dry Eye Treatment and Ortho-K Myopia Management. Ortho-K is a non-surgical solution designed to slow the progression of myopia in children, helping to preserve their vision long-term.

Village Vision Center proudly accepts major insurance providers, including Eyemed, VSP, Davis Vision, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Cigna, making it easier than ever for patients to receive premium care.

Dr. Jacob expressed her appreciation to the community, “I am honored to be part of this neighborhood and deeply thankful to our patients for their loyalty. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our stunning new facility.”

To learn more or to book an appointment, visit villagevisioncenter.com, call 972-317-3888, or stop by the new office at 113 Barnett Rd, Highland Village, TX 75077. 

 

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Through Her Lens: Local photographer honors family legacy by preserving memories one photo at a time
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.