Village Vision Center relocates to a state-of-the-art facility in Highland Village

Village Vision Center, a trusted leader in comprehensive eye care services, is thrilled to announce its move to a new, state-of-the-art location at 113 Barnett Rd, near Sandi Hammons Salon and Whataburger. This new facility allows the practice to enhance patient care and comfort, following years of dedicated service at its previous Highland Village Road location, near Chick-fil-A and Starbucks.

“We remain committed to providing exceptional eye care, and this move represents our ongoing mission to offer our patients the best in both care and comfort,” said Dr. Anisha Jacob, owner of Village Vision Center. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from the Highland Village community.”

The new facility boasts a luxurious optical boutique, featuring an extensive collection of designer frames from world-renowned brands such as Gucci, Tom Ford, Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Oliver Peoples. Village Vision Center also offers a unique selection of independent eyewear lines like Ovvo, Moscot, and custom-made Lindberg eyewear. Patients can choose from handcrafted frames sourced from Italy, Denmark, New York, Spain, and the USA, ensuring every individual finds their perfect style and fit.

Long-time patient Debbie Lucero shared her excitement about the new location: “Village Vision Center is on another level. The combination of cutting-edge technology and personalized care is simply unmatched.”

In addition to its optical services, Village Vision Center continues to lead in specialized eye care, offering Dry Eye Treatment and Ortho-K Myopia Management. Ortho-K is a non-surgical solution designed to slow the progression of myopia in children, helping to preserve their vision long-term.

Village Vision Center proudly accepts major insurance providers, including Eyemed, VSP, Davis Vision, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Cigna, making it easier than ever for patients to receive premium care.

Dr. Jacob expressed her appreciation to the community, “I am honored to be part of this neighborhood and deeply thankful to our patients for their loyalty. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our stunning new facility.”

To learn more or to book an appointment, visit villagevisioncenter.com, call 972-317-3888, or stop by the new office at 113 Barnett Rd, Highland Village, TX 75077.

