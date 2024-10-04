Monday is the voter registration deadline

In a news release on Friday, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson wanted to remind Texans that Monday is the deadline to register to vote in time for the November election.

“This is the final weekend to register or update your registration ahead of the Monday, Oct. 7, deadline,” Nelson said. “If you plan to vote in November, now is the time to register and make sure your registration is up to date.”

In addition to the presidential election and statewide races, ballots in southern Denton County on Nov. 5 will also include school funding referendums in Argyle and Northwest ISDs, Texas’ 26th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, State Senate District 12, several state house seats and Denton County Sheriff, among others.

Texans can check their registration status on the My Voter Portal, which can be accessed through the “Am I Registered?” button at votetexas.gov. Denton County residents can also check their registration status here.

To be eligible to vote in Texas, you must be:

A United States citizen

A resident of the county where you register

At least 18 years old on Election Day

You can find a registration form at VoteTexas.gov. A voter will need to print, sign and mail in their registration application. Applications must be postmarked Oct. 7 or earlier for the November election.

Texans who have moved should update their address before the registration deadline.