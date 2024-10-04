High School Football Scoreboard

Northwest 42, L.D. Bell 7

The Northwest Texans made quick work of L.D. Bell on Thursday night in Justin and remain undefeated.

Nate Jean got things going for the Texans on a 7-yard run, and tacked on a 22-yard run to make it 14-0 at the end of one for Northwest.

With 10:33 to play in the second quarter, Ryder Norton connected with Kobey Wall on an 85-yard touchdown pass to give the Texans a three-score lead.

Bell finally got on the board halfway through the second quarter.

Less than a minute later, Ryder Norton broke a 61-yard touchdown run, and Northwest took a 28-7 lead.

Norton then hit Tyler Singer for 28 yards to make it 35-7 Texans at the half.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Norton scored on a 14-yard run less than four minutes into the fourth to give the Texans a 42-7 lead.

Northwest (5-0, 3-0) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Keller Central.

