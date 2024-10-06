Realty to host trunk or treat event in Bartonville

Southern Collective Realty will host its 6th Annual Community Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bartonville Town Center, 2650 FM 407 in Bartonville.

The free, family-friendly event is open to the public and will feature trunk-or-treating, a bounce house, a balloon artist, a face painter, and food available for purchase from Bartonville Tavern.

This year, Southern Collective Realty is partnering with North Texas Aussie Rescue, giving attendees the opportunity to meet adoptable pets. “We’re thrilled to bring our community together for a night of fun, food, and Halloween excitement,” said Amy Turner, broker and owner at Southern Collective Realty.

For more information, visit Southern Collective Realty’s Facebook page or contact them at 877-489-2009.