Travel with Terri: Stop in Springfield, Missouri

By Terri Guthrie

Springfield, Missouri is in the heart of the Ozarks and is a must-stop! In fact, I would plan on staying for several days in Springfield because there is so much to do and see. Whatever brings you to the “Show-Me State,” be sure to Stop in Springfield because it is filled with unique, impressive, and memorable attractions, from the Ozarks’ natural beauty to the vibrancy of a metropolitan city. I was totally unaware of how much Springfield has to offer, and I regret that I have driven right through this city many times while on road trips. I will not make that mistake again.

Springfield, Missouri, the birthplace of Route 66, is steeped in history that predates even the Civil War. It has a rich tapestry of local history that will captivate all ages. The city has a wealth of interactive museums that bring history to life. While it’s an outdoor lover’s dream, plenty of places also bring nature indoors—for example, the countless taxidermy and water features found at the original Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World. Most of Springfield’s businesses are locally owned and operated by people who love and live in the Missouri Ozarks.

Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World

This is the world’s first and largest Bass Pro Shop—the granddaddy of all outdoor stores! It’s enormous and has an abundance of family-friendly wildlife, attractions, and amenities. This is not just a store—it’s an experience and a “must-see” when visiting the Ozarks.

At 500,000 square feet, this massive store focuses on the beauty of the outdoors and the immersive shopping experience. In fact, this creative outdoor-themed store has become the number one tourist destination in the entire state of Missouri. While everything inside the Bass Pro Shop is free to the public, the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium is a standout attraction that is well worth the price of admission. It is the world’s largest immersive wildlife attraction and a must-see for any nature lover.

This enormous complex offers everything listed below, plus more… and shopping galore. Visitors can easily spend an entire day or more at Bass Pro Shops Headquarters in Springfield.

Fish Café, Hemingway’s Blue Water Café, Black Rifle Coffee Company, National Archery Hall of Fame, Morris Conservation Education Center. Angler’s Lodge, The American Museum of Fly Fishing, National Rifle Association Sporting Arms Museum, Bass Pro Shops Motorsports Museum, Wonders of Wildlife National Museum, and Aquarium.

The Cave State

Missouri is known as the Cave State. Amazingly, it has more than 7,500 recorded caves. Many may ask why there are so many caves in this one state. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says, “Many areas of the state are underlain by soluble carbonate bedrock, such as limestone or dolomite, that can be easily dissolved by water. Slightly acidic rainwater filters into the ground and enters cracks and joints found in the bedrock, slowly dissolving it away. In time, the groundwater enlarges these passages to form caves. The water moving through caves can deposit minerals from the dissolved rock, creating speleothems, or cave formations.”

Several of the caves in Missouri are accessible to those with mobility issues. Fantastic Caverns in Springfield was perfect for small children because it is the only cave in North America with a complete ride-through tour. The tour lasts 55 minutes, and guests travel in a comfortable tram pulled by a Jeep. The trams drive along an ancient underground dried river bed. This cave has a fascinating history; for example, twelve ladies were considered the first explorers of the cave. You can see where they carved their names into a rock inside the cave in 1867. Also, Fantastic Caverns was used as a speakeasy during prohibition, and for decades, musical concerts were hosted here.

Smallin Civil War Cave was discovered in 1818. The introductory tour is just a half-mile, has no stairs, and can accommodate those in wheelchairs. Seasonally, Civil War Lantern Tours are conducted around a campfire with stories and a Southern meal followed by a lantern light trip through the cave. Smallin Civil War Cave has a breathtaking ten-story arch opening. As you enter, this cave will lead you into fascinating human history, unusual geology, and rare cave life. It is listed as a Historic District in the National Register of Historic Places.

Route 66 Car Museum

This was a fun stop. The 20,000-square-foot Route 66 Car Museum is located along the famed and historic Mother Road and offers a walk-through of automotive history. This private collection spans 100 years of classic vehicles from 1907 to 2007. Chances are good you won’t see many of these models on the road. There are even some famous movie cars like Batman’s 1979 Gotham Cruiser and the 1991 Ghost Busters Ectomobile. This impressive car collection is a popular destination for history buffs and classic car enthusiasts. Naturally, Springfield hosts the annual Birthplace of Route 66 Festival each August.

Accommodations

Springfield offers over 6,000 hotel rooms at every price point, from boutique hotels to bed and breakfasts. We stayed at the beautiful Hotel Vandivort, a former Masonic temple. This posh boutique hotel features 98 spacious guest rooms with modern amenities. The Vantage Rooftop Lounge is lovely, with great views of the historic downtown area. The Order Food and Drink is inside the large hotel lobby, an outstanding fine-dining restaurant and bar with a gourmet menu and excellent handcrafted seasonal cocktails and mocktails. This restaurant is small but big on taste, offering local American fare and a fresh take on Midwestern cuisine. Hotel Vandivort is chicly elegant yet still has that small-town charm.

Celebrities

Considering that Springfield, Missouri, is not that big…with a population of just 170,067, the list of celebrities from Springfield is extensive. For example, Movie Stars Brad Pitt, Bob Barker, Lucas Grabeel, John Goodman, Kathleen Turner, and Cailee Spaeny. Brenda Lee, Singer; and Janet L. Kavandi, American Astronaut. Plus, Johnny Morris, founder and owner of Bass Pro Shops; Payne Stewart, Professional Golfer; Anthony Tolliver, NBA player; and even Jerry Jones, owner of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, to name a few.

Springfield may be an underrated city, but it does an outstanding job of combining urban amenities with small-town hospitality. Nestled in the heart of the Ozark Mountains, Springfield offers so much to keep visitors entertained, educated, and excited about their visit, with fascinating attractions and a thriving culinary scene. It’s the perfect destination for all ages, family vacations, or romantic escapes any time of the year.… that is why you should Stop in Springfield!