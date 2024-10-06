Argyle, Flower Mound shine at Bands of America Regional Championship

Argyle High School and Flower Mound High School delivered standout performances at the Bands of America (BOA) Dallas Mid-Cities Regional Championship on Saturday at Pennington Field in Bedford.

Hosted by Music for All, the BOA competition is a prestigious event for high school marching bands nationwide, with both schools frequently competing.

Flower Mound, led by Brent Biskup, impressed with their show “Textures and Tones,” inspired by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, featuring the musical piece “Triton” by Jun Nagao.

Argyle, under Jason Bird’s direction, performed “A Picture’s Worth,” with music by Adam Schoenberg, Cody Fry, and Marvin Hamlisch.

Both bands advanced to the finals, with Flower Mound placing second overall and Argyle taking home the AA Championship.

(Submitted by Allen David Photography)