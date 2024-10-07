Runyon’s Fine Furniture celebrates family legacy and 30th Anniversary

From the moment Flower Mound residents Bo and Andy Runyon decided to get into the furniture business 30 years ago, the goal was to create a legacy they could eventually pass on to their children. Granted, that legacy at the time was in making and selling bean bags on the street. However, as time passed, it became evident that they were on the fast track to something bigger and better.

Fast-forward to today, Runyon’s Furniture in Roanoke has evolved from a small operation with pieces you can find anywhere to being the premier brand for the finest handcrafted Western furniture in the United States. Along the way, they never lost sight of their roots.

“We’re not only celebrating 30 years this month, but that family legacy is still going strong,” Chief Operating Officer John Wayne said. “Bo and Andy are still running the show, and all four of their kids—Savannah, Sadie, Sarah, and Layne—now work in the store.

“The thing that’s perhaps the most monumental about their journey is the level of quality and service. No one else runs at that level.”

When you visit Runyon’s, the possibilities are endless. Sure, you could buy a sectional, recliner, office desk, or accent table right off their showroom floor. But more often than not, customers aren’t traveling across the country unless they can design their commercial or residential pieces from scratch. That’s the fun part, and it’s where Runyon’s has truly made its mark—allowing customers to personalize their space, from the initial sketch to the final product being delivered to their home.

Each piece, from large sectionals to wall art and bar stools, is crafted with the highest standards of quality and style. Their dedicated design consultants work closely with you to transform your vision into reality.

“It’s a blank canvas, and we work with the customer to create exactly what they want,” Wayne said. “We are still as popular as ever locally, but people are flying in all the time from New York and even Canada because they know not many places build custom.”

To learn more about Runyon’s, visit runyonsfinefurniture.com. Or better yet, stop into their showroom in Roanoke.

