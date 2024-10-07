Lewisville offering First Time Homebuyer 101 class

The city of Lewisville will offer a free class this week to help people looking to buy their first home.

The class is being provided by local professionals in real estate and lending and hosted by city of Lewisville’s Neighborhood and Inspection Services Department, according to a city news release. The class will walk through first steps when interested in purchasing a home, what the local homebuying process looks like in Lewisville, and financing resources/steps. This class will not be providing direct financial assistance, nor will it be signing any residents up for any first time homebuyer programs.

The First Time Homebuyer 101 class is scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Lewisville City Hall, 151 W. Church St. Registration will close Wednesday and is required for attendance. Each person in attendance will need to complete individual registration. Snacks and refreshments will be provided to those attending the class.

Click here to register.