Denton massage parlor shut down for suspected human trafficking

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has issued a six-month emergency closure order for a massage establishment in Denton suspected of human trafficking.

Tao Spa, 1005 W. University Drive, and owner Xiaohang Chen were ordered to stop operating this massage business and are prohibited from operating a different massage establishment at this location for six months, according to a TDLR news release. Tao Spa did not have the required TDLR massage establishment license.

In mid-September, TDLR inspectors and members of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office conducted an onsite inspection of Tao Spa, where they found that neither employee onsite was licensed as a massage therapist, the news release said. Both employees were dressed provocatively, and there was an ATM in the middle of the establishment. Investigators found online ads that advertised sexual services offered at the establishment.

House Bill 3579, authored by state Rep. Ben Bumgarner R-Flower Mound, and passed by the 88th Texas Legislature, went into effect Sept. 1, 2023. Under the new law, TDLR’s executive director can issue an emergency order halting the operation of any massage establishment if law enforcement or TDLR believes human trafficking is occurring at the establishment.

This order is the 10th emergency order issued by TDLR since the law went into effect, and the first to close an unlicensed massage establishment.

“Anyone operating a massage establishment in Texas that is not licensed as required should know that we at TDLR take seriously our responsibilities for protecting clients and employees of massage establishments. We will do what is necessary to make sure that establishments and employees are licensed and that establishments are operating in accordance with the law,” said Courtney Arbour, TDLR executive director.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities.