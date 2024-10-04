Roanoke resident dies in house fire

One person died Friday morning in a house fire in Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Fire Department.

Neighbors called 911 at 8:45 a.m. to report that a house in the 400 block of Ashley Lane was on fire and it was spreading quickly. The first fire truck arrived at 8:50, according to Roanoke FD, found that the house was fully engulfed and firefighters pulled a line to attack it. Mutual aid from Keller, Southlake, Trophy Club and Westlake assisted with the fire response.

The name and age of the victim has not been released, as of Friday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation.