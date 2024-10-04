Friday, October 4, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Water main break repaired, restrictions lifted

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1

A water main break has been repaired in southern Denton County, and watering restrictions have been eased.

The Cross Timbers Water Supply Corp. — which services a 20-square-mile area in and around Bartonville, Double Oak and Copper Canyon — informed customers earlier this week that due to a leak in the 16-inch main at Copper Canyon Road, which supplies the FM 407 tower, it needed people to stop watering their lawns completely. It escalated its Water Demand Plan from Stage 2 to Stage 3 on Wednesday and Stage 4 on Thursday.

And on Friday, Cross Timbers Water alerted residents that the leak is fixed.

“We greatly appreciate your cooperation in helping us maintain water service for everyone,” the CTWSC said in a statement.

The CTWSC is back to Stage 2 of its Water Demand Management Stage, which says that residents whose home address ends with an odd number can water on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and even-numbered addresses can water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Click here for more information.

Previous article
Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — October 2024
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.