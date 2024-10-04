Water main break repaired, restrictions lifted

A water main break has been repaired in southern Denton County, and watering restrictions have been eased.

The Cross Timbers Water Supply Corp. — which services a 20-square-mile area in and around Bartonville, Double Oak and Copper Canyon — informed customers earlier this week that due to a leak in the 16-inch main at Copper Canyon Road, which supplies the FM 407 tower, it needed people to stop watering their lawns completely. It escalated its Water Demand Plan from Stage 2 to Stage 3 on Wednesday and Stage 4 on Thursday.

And on Friday, Cross Timbers Water alerted residents that the leak is fixed.

“We greatly appreciate your cooperation in helping us maintain water service for everyone,” the CTWSC said in a statement.

The CTWSC is back to Stage 2 of its Water Demand Management Stage, which says that residents whose home address ends with an odd number can water on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and even-numbered addresses can water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

