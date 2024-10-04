Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — October 2024

It’s officially fall! Along with (hopefully) cooler temperatures, October also brings the start of the Town’s fall event season. There’s a lot going on, but I’m going to quickly highlight the activities we have planned in the coming weeks.

Start the month off right with a visit to the Flower Mound Fire Department’s Open House on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come to Fire Station #5 (800 Spinks Rd.) to meet our firefighters, tour our fire trucks, participate in fun activities, snack on popcorn and hot dogs, and watch safety demonstrations!

Then, on Saturday, Oct. 19, it’s the Flower Mound Police Department’s turn! From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., they’ll be hosting their Open House at the police station (4150 Kirkpatrick Ln.), where you can get an inside look at the vehicle fleet, meet our officers, and learn about the department. Free hot dogs, popcorn, and bottled water will be provided. Plus, bring the kids in their costumes to participate in some fun trick-or-treating and to compete in a costume contest!

Also on Oct. 19, join the Town and the Denton County India Cultural Association for Diwali: Festival of Lights! From 3-9 p.m. at Gerault Park (1200 Gerault Rd.), we’ll be celebrating the traditional Indian holiday that focuses on the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and strength over fear. There will be music, dancing, Indian cuisine and street food, vendor booths, and more.

There’s even something for your furry friends this month! On Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., we’ll be gathering for our annual Woof-O-Ween event at the Hound Mound Dog Park (1202 S. Garden Ridge Blvd.)! Dress your pup in their favorite Halloween costume, and you may win a prize for most creative, scariest, best homemade, funniest, or best pet/owner look-a-like. Come out and let your canine companion strut their stuff on the red carpet, and enjoy treats, prizes, and music. The costume contest begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. No registration is required.

The Halloween fun isn’t over yet! On Saturday, Oct. 26, grab your neon swimsuits and towels for an after-hours, glow-in-the-dark Pumpkin Plunge at the Community Activity Center (1200 Gerault Rd.). Find your perfect pumpkin for Halloween carving or decorating in our floating pumpkin patch. The indoor pool will be decorated with black lights for this fun, family-friendly, spooktacular event. After claiming a pumpkin, all registered participants can enjoy some scary, fun activities outside. Pre-registration is required as spots are limited. An adult must be in the water with all non-swimmers, 3-5 year olds, and/or individuals wearing a life jacket. Learn more and register at www.flowermound.gov/events.

October is jam packed! But there are also a few events in early November that I want to give you the head’s up on now so that you can add them to your calendar.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon to 3 p.m., join us for our annual Fall Chalk the Walk Art Contest at Heritage Park (600 Spinks Rd.)! All ages and level of artists are invited to help us turn the sidewalk into a masterpiece! Prizes will be awarded based on different groups. Register online at www.flowermound.gov/events.

Then, on Sunday, Nov. 3, attend our annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Flower Mound High School’s football stadium (3411 Peters Colony Rd.). There will be a family picnic from 1 to 2 p.m. with free hot dogs, cake, and lemonade, followed by the ceremony at 2 p.m. The ceremony will include a veterans review where local Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and ROTC units parade in uniform before the veterans. ROTC units and Scout groups interested in participating can find more information and complete an application at www.flowermound.gov/events.

Are you a runner? There are several opportunities to hit the pavement in November, starting with Dorothy’s Dash on Nov. 9. In honor of former Town employee Dorothy Walkup, Dorothy’s Dash proceeds benefit the Texas Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. To participate in the 5K or Kid’s K, visit www.flowermound.gov/DorothysDash.

Then, on Monday, Nov. 11, veterans and their loved ones will run sections of a 32-mile course through Flower Mound, carrying the American flag. Applications are open but close Oct. 6, so now is your chance to get them in! Selected participants will be notified of their relay location and time later in the month, ahead of a mandatory relay participant meeting on Oct. 28. For more information, visit www.flowermound.gov/relay.

And finally, on Saturday, Nov. 16, grab your friends and family to create a team, and come out for the Tri-Town Amazing Race! Pit stop challenges will be offered throughout Flower Mound, Highland Village, and Lewisville, and each pit stop will provide physical or mental challenges to encourage team bonding. Prizes are awarded to the top three teams. Learn more and register at www.hvparks.com.

I look forward to seeing you out and about at these events in October and November! Enjoy the cooler temps, and I’ll see you back on these pages in November.