Thursday, August 22, 2024
Chick-fil-A Argyle announces opening date

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Chick-fil-A Owner-Operator Kenny Arthur

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Argyle/Northlake area on Friday, Aug. 30, according to a company news release.

Located at 1218 FM 407, Chick-fil-A Argyle will join McDonald’s as the first businesses to open in the Harvest Town Center mixed-use development at FM 407 & I-35W.

Owned and operated by Argyle resident Kenny Arthur, Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, delivery and Mobile Thru from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the drive-thru open until 10 p.m., according to the news release.

Arthur will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 100 full- and part-time employees, serving customers, cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses, and tailoring philanthropic efforts to meet the Argyle community’s needs, the news release said. He has previously owned and operated a Chick-fil-A in Tulsa, Hurst and Flower Mound (Justin Road).

“Argyle is home, and it’s my hope that this restaurant feels like home for our team members and guests. I love this community and look forward to continuing to serve guests where I’ve raised my family,” Arthur said. “I’m most passionate about continuing to contribute to this growing area, from creating jobs to caring for the community. I want to ensure that Chick-fil-A is a shining light in Argyle and positively impacts everyone who interacts with our restaurant.”

In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A has donated $25,000 to Feeding America to support local hunger relief efforts in the area. The funds will be distributed between Tarrant Area Food Bank and North Texas Food Bank.

Arthur’s restaurant plans to participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need. To date, more than 25 million meals have been created from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations from over 2,000 Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada.

In addition, Chick-fil-A Argyle is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Argyle area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A Argyle, visit the local restaurant’s Facebook page and follow along on Instagram. For more information about Chick-fil-A, visit chick-fil-a.com.

Northlake adds bulk trash pickup
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

