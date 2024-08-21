Northlake adds bulk trash pickup

The town of Northlake announced this week that it will soon offer bulk trash pickup for residents.

The new service, which was added due to popular demand, will be scheduled for the second Wednesday of every month, starting Sept. 11, according to the town. Residents should know the following guidelines:

Set out up to three cubic yards of bulk trash before 7 a.m.

Individual items cannot exceed 50 pounds

Acceptable items include: furniture, fence panels, appliances that have a sticker showing that the freon has been removed by an appliance repair person, carpet cut into 6-foot rolls, yard waste, limbs that do not exceed 4-feet in length (tied into bundles), broken down and stacked cardboard boxes.

Unacceptable items include: roofing shingles, concrete, brick, rock, dirt, paint or other hazardous chemicals, tires, building material from remodeling and auto parts.

Unsure about a bulk item? Go to www.wasteconnections.com/justin/ or call 817-222-2221.