Major traffic switch coming to Main Street and I-35E

Major construction changes are coming to the Main Street/I-35E interchange as part of the ongoing Texas Department of Transportation Clear Lane project.

Beginning Sunday, traffic will switch to the new frontage road, and the northbound Main Street exit will be closed that night through 7 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville.

Then, from 9 p.m. Sept. 6 to 11 a.m. Sept. 7, all lanes of I-35E will be closed at Main Street and the Main Street bridge will be closed for demolition work on the bridge. Southbound traffic will have to exit at FM 407 and northbound traffic will be diverted onto the frontage road at Fox Avenue.

Drivers can expect significant delays during the closures. For additional information, call 214-320-4480.