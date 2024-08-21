Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Denton enacts stricter water conservation measures

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The city of Denton has officially entered Stage Two of its Drought Contingency Plan, effective Tuesday, after exceeding daily water treatment capacity for three consecutive days.

The issue was caused by two damaged filters at the Lake Lewisville treatment facility, temporarily reducing treatment capacity. As a result, residents and businesses must now adhere to increased water conservation measures, including a new outdoor irrigation schedule limited to one day per week, according to a city news release. The new watering schedule is:

  • Mondays are for business addresses ending in an even number
  • Tuesdays are for residential addresses ending in an even number
  • Wednesdays are for residential addresses ending in an odd number
  • Thursdays are for business addresses ending in an odd number

Residents and businesses should only water between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

“We encourage all residents to adopt water-saving practices, such as using drought-resistant plants, fixing leaks promptly, and reducing water use where possible,” the city said in a statement. “The city will be actively monitoring compliance with these measures. Violation of the irrigation restrictions may result in penalties.”

The filter repairs began Tuesday, according to the city. One filter is expected to be repaired by Friday, but the other one will take more time to fix. The city expects to return to full capacity by mid-September.

For additional information on water conservation tips, the watering schedule, and resources available to assist with compliance, visit Water Wise Denton.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

