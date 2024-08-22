Flower Mound seeking new board, commission members

The Flower Mound Town Council is now accepting applications for seats on various boards and commissions, the town announced over the weekend.

The following boards have openings:

Animal Services Board

Board of Adjustment

Community Development Corporation

Cultural Arts Commission

Denton County Transportation Authority

Environmental Conservation Commission

Historical Commission

Parks Board

Planning & Zoning Commission

School Liaison Committee

SMARTGrowth Commission

Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #1 Board

Transportation Commission

Veterans Liaison Board

To learn more and apply for a board or commission, visit www.flowermound.gov/boardsandcommissions.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Aug. 30, and then Town Council will review applications, interview applicants and make appointments. Most terms begin in October and last for one or two years.

For additional information, call 972-874-6070 or email [email protected].