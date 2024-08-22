Flower Mound seeking new board, commission members

The Flower Mound Town Council is now accepting applications for seats on various boards and commissions, the town announced over the weekend.
The following boards have openings:
- Animal Services Board
- Board of Adjustment
- Community Development Corporation
- Cultural Arts Commission
- Denton County Transportation Authority
- Environmental Conservation Commission
- Historical Commission
- Parks Board
- Planning & Zoning Commission
- School Liaison Committee
- SMARTGrowth Commission
- Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #1 Board
- Transportation Commission
- Veterans Liaison Board
To learn more and apply for a board or commission, visit www.flowermound.gov/boardsandcommissions.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Aug. 30, and then Town Council will review applications, interview applicants and make appointments. Most terms begin in October and last for one or two years.
For additional information, call 972-874-6070 or email [email protected].