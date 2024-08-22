Denton County Sheriff’s Office arrests many in prostitution sting

Last week, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office arrested well over a dozen men, including some from southern Denton County, in a “Prostitution Demand Suppression Operation.”

The Highland Village Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office in the sting, according to a DCSO news release. Fourteen were charged with solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony; two were charged with solicitation of prostitution under 18, a second-degree felony; three were charged with evading arrest/detention; and two were also charged with unlawful carry of weapon. Many of those arrested were from Denton, and one was from Justin and another from Corinth.

The DCSO Human Trafficking Unit developed leads on other people engaging in prostitution and is following up on them, according to the sheriff’s office.