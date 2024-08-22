Carter BloodCare donors can get in the game with special giveaways at local blood drives

Carter BloodCare is celebrating the beginning of football season with some special giveaways at blood drives to be held in southern Denton County next month.

First, each Carter BloodCare donor in September will receive a Tailgate Trio gift pack, according to a news release from the organization. It includes a Dallas Cowboys-themed “How ‘Bout Them Donors!” T-shirt, plus a Home Turf football-styled drink koozie and sticker.

Second, all Carter BloodCare donors in September will be entered to win one of 10 Weber Q series tailgating grills.

Third, Carter BloodCare’s September donors are automatically entered in weekly drawings to score four Dallas Cowboys tickets and a parking pass to 2024 home games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. By giving blood in September, donors can qualify for tickets to see the Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals later this season.

On Sept. 7, the Dan Licardo Honoring Our Heroes Blood Drive will be held at the Cross Timbers YMCA, 2021 Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to sign up.

Also on Sept. 7, the Denton County ESD No. 1 will host the Carter BloodCare Bus for a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 511 Gibbons Road S. in Argyle. Click here to sign up.

For more information, visit CarterBloodCare.org.